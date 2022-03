Belarus says it boosts security on southern, western borders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) – Belarus said on Wednesday it had stepped up security at its western and southern borders as Russia invades neighbouring Ukraine.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his country had no plans to join Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and dismissed Kyiv’s allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Photo – A handout photo made available by Belta shows Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko . EPA-EFE/MAXIM GUCHEK / BELTA HANDOUT