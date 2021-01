Reading Time: < 1 minute

Customs employee during demonstration of of a mobile scanner for truck during presentation of the year results of drug seizure in port of Antwerp, Belgium.

Belgian narcotics officers seized a record amount of cocaine in 2020. They prevented the smuggling of more than 65 tons of cocaine, amounting to an increase of fourteen-fold since 2013, The seized drugs had a street sale value of more than 7 billion euros.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Like this: Like Loading...