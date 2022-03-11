Belgium changes travel rules

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Belgium is again adapting its travel rules for those entering the country from Friday 11 March, lifting the general obligation to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

“Someone who is fully vaccinated and travelling within Europe will be able to do so very easily without too much paperwork,” said Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke on Friday.

“The PLF only remains mandatory for those who travel to Belgium with a carrier from a third country that is not on the EU’s so-called white list,” he said.

Third countries on that list – non-European countries with very little virus circulation – are treated as European countries, and so the PLF no longer applies. “That white list may come as a bit of a surprise: the US, the UK or Japan are currently not included on that list,” Vandenbroucke warned.

For those travelling to Belgium who possess one of the three valid Covid-19 certificates (vaccination, test or recovery) there is no testing or quarantine requirement.

Belgian residents without a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate returning from a country with a ‘dark red’ colour on the European travel map or a non-EU country not on the white list, must still be tested on day one of arrival.

For people coming from countries or regions with a new Variant Of Concern (VOC), the current testing and quarantine rules remain unchanged.

A ban on entry remains in place for non-essential journeys by non-EU citizens residing in a third country not on the white list, unless they have a vaccination or recovery certificate. Additionally, an entry ban also remains in place for travellers coming from countries or regions with a new Variant Of Concern (very high-risk VOC zones).

File photo – EPA/FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL

