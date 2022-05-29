Belgium to be paralysed by general strike on 31 May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several national public sector unions will conduct a one-day nationwide strike action on 31 May, paralysing much of Belgium’s key infrastructure, according to statements from several unions.

Disruptions will take place across the country. There will be few or no buses and trains and rubbish collection within the Wallonia and Brussels regions. Recycling centres around the country will also be closed. Equally, it is likely that many provincial, regional, and federal administrations will also close, due to lack of staff.

Read more via Brussels Times