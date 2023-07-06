Berlusconi leaves control of family business to two eldest children

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Silvio Berlusconi’s eldest children Marina and Pier Silvio will jointly share majority control of the business empire he founded, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after the former prime minister’s will was unsealed.

Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who both already have executive roles in parts of the business, will hold equal stakes jointly worth around 53% in the Fininvest family holding company, the source said, confirming an earlier report from ANSA news agency.

Marina chairs Fininvest while Pier Silvio has been in charge of the MFE-MediaForEurope TV business which has long been the jewel in the family’s crown.

Berlusconi’s five children earlier said in a statement that “no shareholder will exercise overall individual indirect control of Fininvest SpA, previously exercised by their father”.

Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi, his three children from his second marriage, have been less involved in the family business.

Berlusconi, who died on June 12 at the age of 86, made his inheritance decision back in 2006

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group