Major betting companies are unanimous in their conviction that Maltese singer Destiny will make it to the Eurovision final tonight, giving the shortest odds to our country.

Practically all well-known betting companies on the market, such as Bet365, Unibet, William Hill, Betsson, Ladbrokes and Bet Fred among others, all quote the Maltese entry at 1.01, meaning that for every one euro played, a punter would get to win just one cent, effectively deterring betting enthusiasts to try their luck on Malta. Such odds imply that for the betting companies, Destiny’s qualification is a foregone conclusion.

According to an analysis of the betting odds carried out by Eurovisionworld.com, Malta’s qualification chances stand at 95%, on par with Cyprus, just ahead of the Ukraine and Lithuania, who stand at 93%.

According to the forecasts of betting houses, Romania, Israel, Australia, Ireland, Slovenia and North Macedonia stand the likeliest risk to face the chop in tonight’s semifinal.

Russia, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Azerbaijan and Belgium are tipped to complete the remaining qualifying positioning.

Destiny had an impressive performance in the jury show held on Monday. A report by the ESC noted that “it sure sounds like the Maltese delegation made her aware of the fact that this is when it matters most. As the song progresses, Destiny grows even more.” In the review, ESC says that Destiny is the prototype of a jury friendly performer, with her big voice, her strong vocal control, and her long list of talent shows. ESC also adds that Destiny looked like a professional on stage, too. “

