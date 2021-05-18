Reading Time: < 1 minute

ESC reports that Malta’s Destiny pulled out all the stops at the jury show on Monday. The report adds “It sure sounds like the Maltese delegation made her aware of the fact that this is when it matters most. As the song progresses, Destiny grows even more.”

In the review, ESC says that Destiny is the prototype of a jury friendly performer, with her big voice, her strong vocal control, and her long list of talent shows.

ESC also adds that Destiny looked like a professional on stage, too. “The dance routines and the playing with the camera, it all comes out not just slick, but convincingly as well. For the first time tonight, I am willing to call “Mans-factor”. This should easily win the jury vote tonight.”

Destiny from Malta performs during the first dress rehearsal for the First Semi-Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 17 May 2021. EPA-EFE/PATRICK VAN EMST / POOL

Destiny’s no stranger to Eurovision glory, having won the Junior Contest for Malta in 2015 with ‘Not My Soul’.

Since then, it’s been the Maltese singer’s ambition to appear on the regular Eurovision stage and to produce a first Eurovision Song Contest victory for her country.

EPA/EFE