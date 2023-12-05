Biden December fundraising blitz to star Lenny Kravitz, Spielberg

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Joe Biden will kick off a December fundraising blitz on Tuesday that will show off the Democratic Party’s star power and is expected to raise millions of dollars, according to invitations reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the planning.

The sprint includes at least nine fundraisers before the end of the month starting on Tuesday in Boston, where Biden will hold three events, capped with an evening concert by James Taylor.

On Friday, he heads to California for a two-day stop where he will tap the deep pockets of Hollywood stars like directors Stephen Spielberg and Rob Reiner, two sources familiar with the planning told Reuters.

Friday’s Los Angeles event is also expected to draw wealthy donors from the legal, technology and political worlds to the home of Michael Smith, a celebrity interior designer, and his partner James Costos, a former HBO executive who was President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Spain, the sources said.

Musician Lenny Kravitz is slated to perform at the event, the sources said.

Wendy Schmidt, wife of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, and former ambassador Robert Tuttle will attend, sources said.

“We’re putting in the work across our fundraising program and look forward to again outperforming the MAGA field,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said.

via Reuters

