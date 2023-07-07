Biden, Erdogan meeting during NATO summit being discussed – sources

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan may meet during next week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, sources briefed on the planning said.

A brief Biden-Erdogan meeting is possible at the summit and is being worked on now, one person familiar with the matter said. A “pull aside” meeting between the leaders is possible, but had not yet been arranged, a U.S. official said.

Erdogan remains a vocal opponent to Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance, while Biden is a strong supporter, and the topic is likely to dominate any conversation.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in Istanbul and Steve Holland in Washington. Editing by Heather Timmons)

