Biden preparing to run again in 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Joe Biden is “totally running” for a second term, the MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart has said, just days after interviewing the US president.

The oldest president ever inaugurated, Biden will turn 80 on 20 November.

He told Capehart: “I can’t even say the age I’m going to be. I can’t even get it out of my mouth. You think I’m joking. I’m not joking.”

Speculation about Biden’s age and ambition has become a constant in US politics. Some Democrats have avoided saying he should run again or committing to supporting him if he does. Republicans – members of a party dominated by Donald Trump, a decidedly erratic 76 – regularly claim Biden is too old.

Regular Biden gaffes, this week including calling Rishi Sunak, the new British prime minister, “Rashi Sanook”, have reinforced such impressions in some quarters.

Writing for the Washington Post, Capehart said he was sure Biden was ready to run.

Capehart said: “After my interview … I got the same question over and over again: How is he? Each time, it was asked in that skittish way one speaks when inquiring about someone they fear is in decline.

“Folks, listen to me. Biden is just fine. More than fine. In fact … I came away with two overwhelming impressions: Biden is totally going to run for reelection in 2024. And he doesn’t just like being president; he loves the job of president.”

Capehart said Biden initially “gave his standard answer about not making a formal declaration” about 2024 “because of the legal implications of such an announcement” – but then gave two “nonverbal cues”.

Read more via The Guardian/ MSNBC/ Washington Post

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first