Big manhunt in the UK for suspected terrorist who escaped from prison

A suspected terrorist who escaped from prison by clinging to the underside of a delivery truck is feared to be attempting to flee the UK on Wednesday night.

A huge manhunt is under way for Daniel Abed Khalife, a former British Army soldier and computer specialist, who broke out of HMP Wandsworth just before 8am on Wednesday.

Counter-terror police put all ports on high alert amid fears Khalife would try to get out of the UK, and extra passport checks led to delays for passengers at some airports.

Ministry of Justice officials were left red faced after it emerged that Khalife – who is facing terrorism and spying charges – managed to break out of Wandsworth prison by hiding underneath a food delivery van as it left the prison grounds.

The 21-year-old, who was wearing a chef’s uniform of red and white chequered trousers, had been working in the prison kitchens helping to prepare breakfast when he made his escape.

Scotland Yard issued an urgent appeal to help track him down but warned the public not to approach if they spotted him.

The category B Victorian prison, which houses more than 1,500 inmates, was placed in lockdown following the escape – the first at Wandsworth since 2019.

Khalife, who was born in London and is of Middle Eastern heritage, was discharged from the British Army in May after he was charged with breaking the Official Secrets Act and perpetrating a bomb hoax.

An undated handout photo made available on 07 September 2023 by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, in London, Britain. METROPOLITAN POLICE

