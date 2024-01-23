Bitcoin falls to $40,000, lowest level since bitcoin ETF launch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bitcoin fell to a seven-week low on Monday, hovering below $40,000 for the first time since the launch of 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds on Jan. 11.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last down 3.98% at $39,938.00, trading at its lowest since Dec. 4 after a brief recovery. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, was down 6.37% at $2,328.30.

Bitcoin had rallied on growing excitement the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would approve bitcoin ETFs, opening up the cryptocurrency to a slew of new investors. Bitcoin gained around 70% from August, when a federal court forced the SEC to review its decision to reject Grayscale Investment’s bitcoin ETF application.

Some analysts said they had expected bitcoin to initially pare some of those gains.

Market-watchers said he cryptocurrency was having trouble competing with traditional stocks after the S&P 500 benchmark index notched fresh record highs on Monday driven by semiconductor and other tech stocks.

via Reuters

