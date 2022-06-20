Boris Johnson has minor operation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boris Johnson has had a successful, “routine” operation on his sinuses this morning, Downing Street has announced, leaving his deputy Dominic Raab in charge.

The operation, under general anaesthetic, took place at 6am on Monday in a London hospital and was pre-planned, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

Mr Johnson returned to Downing Street at around 10am and will be resting on Monday. He is expected to be back at work on Tuesday morning.

Mr Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, was aware of the operation before it took place and will take any urgent significant decisions in Mr Johnson’s place until he returns.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman referred to the procedure as a “minor routine operation” but declined to go into further medical detail.

The spokesman said he was under general anaesthetic for a “relatively brief period of time” and noted the procedure was planned in advance and not unexpected.

Read more via The Telegraph