Boris Johnson signs the post-Brexit trade deal – UPDATED

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, adding his signature to that of EU chiefs after the document was flown from Brussels to London.

“Have I read it? The answer is yes,” Johnson quipped.

The trade deal was announced on Dec. 24, and sets out the terms of Britain’s new relationship with the EU following their divorce earlier this year. It will come into effect from Jan. 1, replacing a transitional arrangement during which EU rules continued to apply to Britain.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
