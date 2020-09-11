Borrell expresses concern on situation in Belarus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU’s chief foreign minister expressed concerns about the situation in Belarus during a call with the United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The EU said the call was an opportunity to exchange views on several important matters. Borrell debriefed Guterres on his recent trip to Libya and on the EU’s response to Belarus.

Borrell continued to welcome the ceasefire in Libya and underlined the importance of creating the conditions for a permanent agreement. He also expressed the EU’s full support for the UN-led Berlin Process and efforts to reinvigorate the political process, implement and monitor a ceasefire and lift the oil blockade.

Borrell also told Guterres about his concerns on the political and human rights situation in Belarus, and the escalating violent crackdown on peaceful protestors.

The two also spoke about the escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying that unilateral action could further fuel tensions and insecurity. The High Representative stressed the need for all parties to engage in good faith in immediate de-escalation and to take a clear path towards stability and lasting solutions.

Other issues covered during the conversation were the situation in the Sahel and the International Criminal Court, with High Representative Borrell expressing the EU’s full and continued support for the role and work of the Court.

