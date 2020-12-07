Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Pandemic effects on early school-leavers still unknown

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to a spokesperson for the Education Ministry about the effects of the pandemic on the early school-leaving rate. The ministry said that it is still premature to assess the impact but its main efforts this year have been to re-open schools.

The paper reports that Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until after the first vaccines start being received in a month’s time. During a political event on Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela appealed for caution.

