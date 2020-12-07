Malta: Pandemic effects on early school-leavers still unknown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to a spokesperson for the Education Ministry about the effects of the pandemic on the early school-leaving rate. The ministry said that it is still premature to assess the impact but its main efforts this year have been to re-open schools.

The paper reports that Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until after the first vaccines start being received in a month’s time. During a political event on Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela appealed for caution.

