Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD eNews

70 persons jump from rescue ship OpenArms

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 70 migrants jumped overboard on a rescue ship while awaiting for permission to dock in southern Italy, according to a charity, reported on Sky News.

Open Arms, a Spanish charity, said the migrants jumped into the sea out of frustration after learning that permission to enter Malta had been refused.

They were rescued on Wednesday by Italian authorities off the coast of Palermo, southern Sicily.

The search-and-rescue ship picked up three separate groups during attempts to cross the Mediterranean in small boats last week, and had around 280 migrants and refugees on board.

Following the incident, the ship then headed towards Palermo, awaiting instructions on where to disembark the passengers.

Sky News /

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: