Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Breaking News – Italy, Vatican City and San Marino removed from U.K. safe travel list

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy, Vatican City state & San Marino are the latest destinations to have been removed from the UK’s travel corridors.


This also means that any Brits returning after 4am on Sunday 18th October will need to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive back in the UK.


The decision comes following concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in these destinations.


Meanwhile Crete has been added back on the corridors, meaning holidays are back on the cards to the Greek island.

Metro
%d bloggers like this: