Breaking News – Italy, Vatican City and San Marino removed from U.K. safe travel list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy, Vatican City state & San Marino are the latest destinations to have been removed from the UK’s travel corridors.



This also means that any Brits returning after 4am on Sunday 18th October will need to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive back in the UK.



The decision comes following concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in these destinations.



Meanwhile Crete has been added back on the corridors, meaning holidays are back on the cards to the Greek island.

Metro

Like this: Like Loading...