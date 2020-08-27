Brexit taken off agenda for EU envoys’ meeting due to stalled talks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A discussion about the negotiations over Britain and the European Union’s post-Brexit relationship has been dropped from the agenda of a meeting of EU envoys next week because the talks have stalled, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Guardian reported that the issue would not be discussed at a meeting of ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member states, though diplomats said this referred to a regular meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives due on Sept. 2.

EU officials now believe the British government is prepared to risk a no-deal exit when the transition period comes to an end on Dec. 31, and will try to pin the blame on Brussels if talks fail, the Guardian report said.

The German government, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU council, had intended to discuss Brexit during the meeting, but dropped it because there had not been “any tangible progress” in the talks, the report said, citing an EU diplomat.

An EU diplomat with knowledge of the agenda confirmed that Brexit had been removed after last week’s round of talks between London and Brussels made little headway.

