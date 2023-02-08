Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain’s first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries’ bilateral trading relationship.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the UK’s trading relationship with Europe,” UK business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch said in a statement
“(It) shows how an independent UK can benefit from striking ambitious trade deals with the world, while also reinforcing our already strong and prosperous trading relationship with EU members.”