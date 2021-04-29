Britain to crack down on promoting high-risk financial products

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday proposed new rules to tighten up how high-risk financial products are promoted, drawing on lessons from the collapse of investment fund London Capital & Finance and a rise in scams online.

“We are concerned that too often consumers are investing in high-risk investments they don’t understand and can lead to significant and unexpected losses,” Sheldon Mills, the FCA’s executive director for consumer and competition, said in a statement.

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...