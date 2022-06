Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Airways and EasyJet have cancelled at least 150 short-haul flights from Gatwick and Heathrow on Wednesday, as the Transport Secretary prepares to meet airline bosses over Britain’s travel misery.

British Airways has cancelled at least 124 short-haul flights at Heathrow, while EasyJet has cancelled at least 31 flights at Gatwick, including to destinations such as Bologna, Barcelona, Prague and Edinburgh.

A traveller waits at Gatwick Airport train station in London, Britain. Holidaymakers across the UK face continuing travel disruptions due to flight cancellations and lack of airport and airline staff during the first school holidays in England and Wales since the lifting of all UK Covid-19 travel restrictions. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Read more via The Telegraph