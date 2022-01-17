British PM Johnson wishes he had not attended boozy lockdown gathering

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a “bring your own booze” gathering in Downing Street during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown and understands the public’s anger, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said.

“The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country,” Zahawi told Sky News on Monday.

Zahawi said Johnson attended the event to support and encourage his staff but “he now wishes he hadn’t done that, he wishes he’d said: ‘Look get back to your desk because this is wrong.’

In the latest revelation to emerge, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a farewell party for his defence adviser in the run-up to Christmas 2020, British paper The Mirror reported on Sunday.

Johnson gave a speech at the event to mark defence adviser Captain Steve Higham’s Downing Street departure, the report said.

The prime minister was at the place “for a few minutes” to thank Higham for his service, the report said, adding that a small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye.

The report came as British paper The Telegraph reported Johnson has been questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is investigating allegations of coronavirus lockdown breaches.

Photo – British prime Minister Boris Johnson. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN