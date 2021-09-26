British PM to consider using army to supply fuel stations – Guardian

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 26 (Reuters) – The British army could be called on to deliver fuel to petrol stations running dry across the country under an emergency plan expected to be considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

The prime minister will gather ministers to scrutinise “Operation Escalin” after BP admitted that a third of its petrol stations had run out of the main two grades of fuel, while the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said 50% to 90% of its members had reported running out. It predicted that the rest would soon follow.

The developments led to growing fears that the UK could be heading into a second “winter of discontent” and warnings that shelves could be emptier than usual in the run-up to Christmas.

Meanwhile Britain suspended competition laws on Sunday to allow competing fuel suppliers to share information and coordinate their response to petrol shortages.

“While there has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been some issues with supply chains,” business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said following a meeting with industry representatives.

“This is why we will enact the Downstream Oil Protocol to ensure industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimised.”

The Guardian / Reuters