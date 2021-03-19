British Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in London

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British prime minister Boris Johnson has received his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Mr Johnson was given the jab at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London shortly after 6.30pm on Friday evening. He had previously dismissed concerns it was linked to blood clots, and told the nation it was “safe” at a press briefing on Thursday.

His jab comes as new figures suggest half of adults in England are likely to have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine – making it the first of the four UK nations to pass this symbolic milestone.

Photo

