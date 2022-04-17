British SAS troops reportedly on the ground in Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Troops from Britain’s special forces are reportedly on the ground in Ukraine and training soldiers.

SAS personnel have worked with local fighters around Kyiv for the first time since the conflict began, The Times claimed.

The UK has played a pivotal role in equipping forces fighting to repel the Kremlin’s invasion, particularly with next generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs).

Ukrainian forces have inflicted huge damage on Russian convoys using the shoulder-mounted missile launchers.

Military trainers were initially pulled out of Ukraine when the February invasion began over fears direct clashes with Russian forces could escalate the conflict.

Now officers from separate battalions have claimed SAS soldiers were in Ukraine training recruits on how to operate the weapons.

The Ministry of Defence did not confirm or deny the newspaper’s report.

Captain Yuriy Myronenko told The Times UK military trainers familiar with NLAWs initially weren’t available so soldiers ‘had to go on Youtube to teach ourselves’, adding it’s possible to learn in ‘five to seven minutes’.

He added: ‘After that we had good training. British officers were here two weeks ago in our unit and they trained us really good.

‘And because we have had successes, we have self-confidence now.’

British military trainers have had a presence in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, but were withdrawn in February as the likelihood of Putin ordering an all-out invasion of Ukraine increased.

Reports of the British training came after Russian TV warned that Western involvement in the war – such as supplying weapons to Ukraine and training its military – meant that World War Three had already begun.

Boris Johnson, who visited Kyiv earlier this week, is eager to increase the amount of arms being sent to Ukraine.

Plans to send armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles are being developed and executed in the Ministry of Defence.

Photo – A photo issued by the Ukrainian MOD of fighters undergoing daily training in Kharkiv

Read more via The Times