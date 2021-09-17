British study shows Long Covid less common than feared

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One in 40 people with coronavirus has symptoms lasting at least three months, Office for National Statistics figures suggest.

In April, an ONS report put the proportion at about one in every 10.

The latest, large and comprehensive analysis suggests long Covid may be less common than previously thought.

But the condition is not fully understood and still has no universally agreed definition, leading to different studies producing different figures.

The latest ONS analysis asked two groups of people – those who had tested positive for coronavirus and those who had not – whether they had:

fever

headache

muscle ache

weakness

tiredness

nausea

abdominal pain

diarrhoea

sore throat

cough

shortness of breath

loss of taste

loss of smell

About 3% of people in the study who had tested positive had at least one of the symptoms for at least three months after infection.

Among those who had not tested positive, that proportion was 0.5%, meaning one in every 40 infected people had their coronavirus symptoms last for three months or longer.

