Browns Pharma reports 71% increase in profits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brown’s Pharma Holdings plc has reported a 71.30% increase in its profits, according to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2021. The net profit for the financial year was of € 2,120,718, a 71.30 % increase over the € 1,238,041 registered in 2020.

Revenue levels reached € 31,159,505, a 26.65% increase on 2020, with a gross profit margin of 33% versus 2020’s 29%. Net Cash generated from operating activities of € 3,836,259, an increase of 58% on 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Alexander Fenech said, “Our year end results exceeded expectations, reflecting a strong operational performance as the Group benefitted from Malta’s gradual post-Covid return to normality. Credit goes to the Group’s management team, and our super-star frontliners and back-office crew for their unwavering commitment to serve our customers notwithstanding the difficult circumstances created by the pandemic.”