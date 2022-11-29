Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads guilty to murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An avowed white supremacist pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder and other state charges in a mass shooting in May that killed 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, prosecutors said.

At a hearing at Erie County Court, Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to multiple counts related to the shooting, including a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

Gendron was accused of carrying out the attack, which also wounded three other people, with the intention of killing as many African Americans as he could.

“It was established beyond a reasonable doubt that he had this gruesome motive, that in just over two minutes he murdered as many African Americans as he could,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a press conference after the plea. “Justice has been done today.”

Gendron, who was 18 at the time of the attack, initially pleaded not guilty after a grand jury returned an indictment in June.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole on the domestic terrorism charge alone. New York does not have a death penalty. Sentencing is scheduled for mid-February.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first