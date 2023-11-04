Bugatti and adidas Create Limited Edition Football Boot

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Bugatti and adidas have come together to create a stunning, limited edition football boot: the adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti. Produced in a limited run of just 99 pairs, the new boots are engineered for speed and lightness, finished with a number of bespoke Bugatti design flourishes.

Built around the X Crazyfast laced boot, the exclusive new collection draws upon the characteristics that have come to define Bugatti; not only engineered for speed but created with a ‘Form Follows Performance’ design philosophy for the ultimate in ability. And, as with every Bugatti, they will remain rare and sought after by devoted collectors for years to come.

Where the heart of the Chiron is its incomparable W16 engine, the focal point of the X Crazyfast boot is adidas’s innovative Speedframe sole plate technology , creating the lightest possible structure while also providing a rigid plate for rapid acceleration. The Aerocage innovation – an engineered lining designed to provide ideal support and stability by hugging the mid-foot, and Aeropacity Speedskin – a single layer breathable monomesh – help to provide both speed and stability. The carbon fiber inlay in the boot’s tooling replicates the carbon fiber used on the car.

The structure of X Crazyfast’s semi-transparent mono-mesh material on the mid-foot cage has been adapted from the original design to incorporate a recognizable flash of Bugatti Blue. Inspired by the color of early Bugatti Grand Prix cars, it’s an instantaneous identifier for any devotee of the brand, transcending a century of motorsport success and incomparable performance .

Adorned on the side of the boot are two phrases that have shaped the values of both companies “Impossible is Nothing” for adidas’ relentless pursuit of performance and “Create the Incomparable” to represent the Bugatti commitment to produce hyper sports cars that consistently set the benchmark. The timeless insignia of Ettore Bugatti repeats across the rear three-quarter of the boot in a subtle nod to the ingenious founder, whose vision continues to inspire the world’s greatest hyper sports cars even today.

The X Crazyfast Bugatti collection boots come delivered in a unique box featuring an exterior design inspired by weaves of carbon fiber – the lightweight, extremely strong material that Bugatti hyper sports cars are mostly constructed from.

To ensure that adidas and Bugatti enthusiasts globally have equal opportunity to acquire one of the 99 pairs of the collection, the boots will be auctioned through the adidas Collect Web 3 platform. The auction will run from 8th-11th November and afterwards all winners receive an exclusive digital shoebox which can be redeemed, from November 13th onwards, via adidas Collect for the complementary physical pair and digital twin. Although conducted using cryptocurrency, users have a direct on-ramp from traditional currency in the auction using MoonPay.

Wiebke Ståhl, Managing Director at Bugatti international, said: “Bugatti is a brand renowned for its innovations and engineering ingenuity. Always inspired by the vision of it creates incomparable automotive masterpieces. We share this relentless drive for perfection with adidas, who apply the same rigorous approach to their boots, with ever lighter and more effective designs. And in this collaboration , we celebrate this shared pioneering spirit in an authentic way, right down to the innovative method of releasing it to enthusiasts of both our brands.”

Nick Craggs, General Manager and Senior Vice President, adidas Football, said: “X Crazyfast is meticulously crafted for speed and performance for a game that demands players move and react faster than ever. By uniting these two iconic brands, we’ve once again pushed the boundaries of boot design to create something truly unique that both looks incredible and helps players at all levels to be their best.”

The boots are due to be unveiled on pitch for the first time exclusively by Rafael Leao and Karim Benzema in November 2023.

Access to the auction available through collect.adidas.com/Bugatti.

