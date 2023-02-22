Building permits increase by a third in last quarter of 2022 / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 22 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Building permits increase by a third in last quarter of 2022

During the last quarter of 2022, 357 building permits for a total of 2,064 new dwellings were approved, the NSO said today. The number of approved new dwellings increased by a third when compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The majority of new dwellings approved during the last quarter of 2022 were apartments (1,417), followed by penthouses (343), maisonettes (201) and terraced houses (94). The highest number of approved new building permits (203) was registered in Marsaskala. (DOI)

Doubling of loan down payment was a human error – HSBC CEO

A change to the HSBC Malta website on Friday doubling the down payment needed for a home loan happened because “someone changed the figure on the internet”, the bank’s CEO Simon Vaughan Johnson said. HSBC Malta as admitted that it had “inadvertently” doubled its minimum down payments for home loans on its website, from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. When asked why it took almost a full working day to correct the mistake, Vaughan Johnson said this was due to the website being managed in Poland, rather than Malta. (Times of Malta)

PN to insist in parliament on full inquiry in Sofia’s death

The Nationalist Party will be tabling a parliamentary motion demanding a public inquiry into the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia who was killed in December when a building collapsed in Corradino. The victim’s family is campaigning to have a publicly inquiry held, but PR Robert Abela had insisted that court proceedings were sufficient. In a move to push Labour MPs in taking a stand, PN leader Bernard Grech announced on Facebook that the Opposition will be moving a motion in parliament requesting an independent public inquiry “to establish who is responsible for what happened.” (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first