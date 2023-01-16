Bulgaria’s inflation flat at 16.9% y/y in December

SOFIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s consumer price inflation remained unchanged at 16.9% on an annual basis in December from a month earlier, data from the statistics office showed on Monday.
Consumer prices increased by 0.9% in December on a monthly basis compared with 0.8% increase in November, the statistics office said.
Under the EU-harmonised index consumer price inflation was 14.3% on the year in December, above the government forecasts of 12.6%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.8%, data showed.
The finance ministry sees inflation, fueled by a spike in energy costs, the war in Ukraine and the imposed sanctions on Russia, easing in 2023 to an annual average of 6.4% under the EU harmonised index.
|CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION
|DEC 2022
|NOV 2022
|DEC 2021
|M/M % CHANGE
|+0.9
|+0.8
|+0.9
|Y/Y % CHANGE
|+16.9
|+16.9
|+7.8