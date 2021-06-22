Call for entries for Daphne Caruana Galizia prize launched

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Journalists and media organisations can as of today submit their investigative work to be in a chance to be the first winners of The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism, which will be awarded this October. Submissions can be made on http://www.daphnejournalismprize.eu, with the call for applications being open until 1 September 2021.

The website was launched during an event held at the Press Club Brussels Europe in Brussels, and was addressed by the Quaestor of the European Parliament David Casa. In his speech, MEP Casa said that through this new established prize, the European Parliament is sending a strong message of its commitment towards the protection of journalists.

Speaking during the event, Ernest Sagaga said that since 1990, over 2000 journalist killings have been documented across the globe. “Last year, we had over 60. This year, 16 have been killed so far,” he said.

“Europe is much better than other countries. Over the last 6 years, we have documented 30 killings in wider Europe. There are journalists who live in fear in Italy. Risks and threats to media freedom are increasing, online harassment and rhetoric by people of influence,” Sagaga said.

“Journalists should be free to carry their investigations without any threats or consequences. We cannot allow another journalist to be murderered because of his or her investigations. The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism will not only serve as a well-deserved tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia, but it will also serve as a reminder that the European Parliament will do its utmost to protect and defend journalists. Our message is clear to those who kill or threaten journalists: the European Parliament is your enemy. We will also not allow states to suppress freedom of speech,” Casa said.