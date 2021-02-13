Call for ‘summer of play’ to help English pupils recover from Covid-19 stress

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Experts in child development are calling on the government to support a “summer of play” to help pupils in England recover from the stress of lockdown and a year of Covid upheaval, writes Sally Weale, the Guardian’s education correspondent.

Instead of extra lessons, catch-up summer schools and longer school days, they said children should be encouraged to spend the coming months outdoors, being physically active and having fun with their friends.

Psychologists have reported behavioural changes in some children following the first lockdown last year. After months of isolation from friends, some struggled to share and play together, teachers reported more fights and fallings-out, and Ofsted observed a worrying drop in physical fitness.

As the government draws up its latest education catch-up plans, to be unveiled in the coming weeks, a group of academics calling themselves PlayFirstUK have written to the education secretary, Gavin Williamson, appealing for a new emphasis on play, mental health and wellbeing as children emerge from lockdown.

Main Photo: Children play in the snow at a park in central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via The Guardian

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...