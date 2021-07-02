Canada posts C$1.39 billion trade deficit in May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion ($1.12 billion) in May as imports increased while exports fell, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Imports were up by 2.1%, largely on metal and non-metallic mineral products. Exports fell by 1.6%, largely on consumer goods, as well as seafood products.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade May Apr (rev) change pct Apr (prev) Balance -1.386 +0.462 n/a +0.594 Exports 49.530 50.333 -1.6 50.207 Imports 50.916 49.871 +2.1 49.613

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$0.37 billion in May.

($1 = 1.2410 Canadian dollars)