Canada’s Trudeau, rival look to fire up supporters ahead of tight vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

OTTAWA/WINDSOR, Ontario (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday acknowledged the unpopularity of his pandemic election and intensified his calls on progressive voters to back his campaign, with his bid for re-election at risk of being doomed by low turnout.

Opinion polls show Trudeau’s Liberals neck and neck https://graphics.reuters.com/CANADA-ELECTION/zjvqkjkomvx/index.html with the opposition Conservatives led by Erin O’Toole ahead of Monday’s vote, suggesting that getting out the vote will be crucial. Low turnout has historically favored the Conservatives.

Trudeau, at a campaign stop in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, made a rare concession that a pandemic election was not ideal, but urged supporters to vote despite any misgivings.

“I understand the frustration that some people are feeling. They just want things to get back to normal and an election isn’t getting back to normal,” he said, as anti-vaccine mandate protesters chanted outside the venue.

“It’s a time of choice, it’s a time of decision, it’s a time of stepping up,” he said, painting his party as the best choice to end the pandemic, fight climate change and grow the economy.

Reuters

Photo – Justin Trudeau Facebook Page