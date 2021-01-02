Cases in Belgium continue to drop

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Belgium’s daily average new coronavirus infections continue to drop, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

Between 23 and 29 December, an average of 1,656.7 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 30% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 648,289. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 245.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 15% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Between 26 December and 1 January, an average of 145.4 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 16% fewer than the week before.

In total, 2,082 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 109 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 496 are in intensive care, which is 11 fewer that yesterday. A total of 247 patients are on a ventilator – 17 fewer than yesterday.

Main Photo: Staff members applaud as vials of the COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton care home in Mons, Belgium. The vaccine, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, was transported from a hospital in Leuven to the residential care home on 28 December as Belgium began its vaccination program starting with the most vulnerable. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

