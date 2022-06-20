Catholic Association says new IVF laws go against embryo protection / Malta News Briefing – Monday 20 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Catholic Association says new IVF laws go against embryo protection

The Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe has backed the Position Paper of the Church in Malta on the controversial IVF amendments, which it said will prevent human embryos from being born. Last week, Parliament approved amendments to the IVF law which allow pre-implantation genetic testing for monogenic disorders (PGT-M). This testing screens embryos prior to their transfer to the uterus to check for inheritable genetic conditions. In a statement, the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe said “this amendment would introduce a provision designed directly to prevent a human embryo from being born, because the embryo has a genetic disorder, making a mockery of what the principal Act originally intended to implement, i.e. embryo protection.” (Newsbook)

Woman in hospital after Balzan accident

A 31-year-old woman was hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday morning after a traffic accident in Balzan. According to police, the accident happened at 1:30am at Vjal De Paule. An Audi A1 vehicle, which was being driven by the 31-year-old victim, suffered a collision with two parked cars.

This caused her own car to flip unto its side. (Maltatoday)

PN wants media to breakeven in 14 months – Sec Gen

A plan is being worked on that aims to see the Nationalist Party’s media company, Media.Link, operationally break even in 14 months according to PN secretary general Michael Piccinino. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech had said, in April, that the Party was around €32m in debt. He had also said that every month the Party is losing thousands of euros in its media company, which makes it unsustainable. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update

The increase in Covid cases continued as Malta reported 315 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With 62 recoveries the number of known active cases stands at 2,720.