Clashes, injuries during anti-lockdown protests in London At least nine police officers and three demonstrators have been injured during clashes at an anti-l...

Poland’s ruling party cement new coalition deal Poland's ruling nationalists signed a new coalition agreement on Saturday, ending weeks of in-fight...

Manchester United wins at Brighton in dramatic finale Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 away in the Premier League on Saturday after ...

Beijing Autoshow: Great Wall to boost overseas sales, countering overall drop Great Wall Motor aims to boost overseas sales this year, an official at China's top pickup truck ma...

China on course for record LNG imports as industries recover, expand China's imports of liquefied natural gas will likely grow 10% to new highs this year as companies s...

Photo Story: New attractions at Tokyo Disneyland A staff member wearing a face mask cleans an artwork with disinfectant in the new 'Minnie's Style S...

Hungarian PM Orban against new EU migration pact over hosting asylum seekers Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected a new migration plan by the European Union's executi...

Could Egypt’s #MeToo movement be the tinder for a ‘feminist revolution’? In just two months, Egypt’s burgeoning #MeToo movement has exposed sexual assaults, spurred legal r...

EasyJet ‘hanging by a thread’, says union official An airline union official says he believes that EasyJet is "hanging by a thread". In a leaked re...

Switzerland proposes gold traders should give more info to customs The Swiss government said it had proposed changing the way gold is recorded by global customs autho...

Ukraine’s president orders prompt investigation of plane crash Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the causes of a military plane crash which...

Giant rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out landmines in Cambodia A handout photo made available by APOPO charity shows African giant pouched rat Magawa in Siem Reap...

Belgian coronavirus experts go on ‘silent strike’ against relaxed rules Several Belgian experts will go on “silent strike” this weekend, in a protest against the relaxed c...

Photo Story: Flamenco performance at El Prado Museum in Madrid A handout picture made available by the 'Tablaos Flamencos' Association of Madrid shows a Spanish F...

Germany commemorates 40th anniversary of Oktoberfest attack Germany on Saturday commemorated the 40th anniversary of the bomb attack that killed 13 people -- i...

New scientific model said to predict virus peaks of contamination in Europe A team of researchers has revealed a pioneering model that aims to predict the rate of propagation ...

Photo Story: Storm Odette hits Ibiza A destroyed boat is seen on the rocks at Sa Punta des Moli in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, Balearic Islands,...

Philippines surpasses 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 2,747 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infe...