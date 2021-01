Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

An image taken with a drone shows a mural of the late former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a housing community on their death anniversary in Taguig, Philippines, 26 January 2021. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, USA on 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A handout photo made available by the White House shows US First Lady Jill Biden with First Dog Champ outside the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2021 (issued 25 January 2021). The First Dogs Major and Champ arrived at the White House four days after US President Joe Biden was sworn in. EPA-EFE/ADAM SCHULTZ

A general view of Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 26 January 2021. Temperatures in parts of Sydney are set to hit 40 degrees Celcius on Australia Day, with respite unlikely until late in the evening. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Clerk of the House of Representatives Cheryl L. Johnson, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment managers, carry the article of impeachment through Statuary Hall as they pass from the House to the Senate in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2021. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate trial against former US President Donald J. Trump, on incitement of a mob attack against the US Capitol, will begin the week of February 08. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

People take part in an Invasion Day rally in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2021. Australia Day marks the anniversary of the 1788 raising of the British flag at Sydney Cove by Arthur Phillip. It is also unofficially known as Invasion Day as it marks the colonization of the country’s Aboriginal people. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A large group of young people seeks confrontation with the police and pelts the police present with stones and fireworks on Beijerlandselaan in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 25 January 2021. EPA-EFE/KILLIAN LINDENBURG / MEDIATV

epaselect epa08965536 A number of protesters are arrested by police as a small group marched through Hyde Park following an Invasion Day rally in The Domain in Sydney, Australia, 26 January 2021. Australia Day 2021 has been marked by debates about changing the date or abolishing the holiday, Australia Day honours, and whether rallies should go ahead. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

