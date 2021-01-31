CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Photo StoryCDE News Views – This Day in Photos 31st January 202131st January 20217 Mins Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: 5 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa08972571 An unidentified man tries to stop a video reporter from recording when members of World Health Organization (WHO) leave Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, in Wuhan, China, 29 January 2021. The international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) investigate the origin of Covid-19 during the next weeks. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEYepa08972445 (FILE) A protester displays a British passport during a rally calling for support from Great Britain, outside the British Consulate General Hong Kong, China, 23 October 2019. Beijing will not recognise British National (Overseas) passports as travel documents from Sunday, 31 January 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BOBOCrowd in downtown Rome, during the Coronavirus emergency, in Rome, Italy, 30 ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACIepa08974411 A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside the vaccination centre at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical Collage in Himachal Pradesh, India, 30 January 2021. 30 January 2021 marks the first anniversary when the first case of the coronavirus Covid-19 was discovered in the Indian state of Kerala. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAIDepa08976710 Russian police officers detain protesters during an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Moscow, Russia, 31 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest. In many Russian cities mass events are prohibited due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOVepa08809365 A general view of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia, 09 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARAepa08928145 People wearing face masks walk in Tehran, Iran, 09 January 2021. Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei called to ban the import of American and British vaccines, claiming they are not to be trusted. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREHepa08974820 A handout photo made available by Vietnam News Agency shows delegates casting their votes in the ballot boxes during the 13th National Congress of Vietnam’s Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam, 30 January 2021. Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party decided to cut short the congress amid Covid-19 outbreak which will make the congress end on 01 February, one day earlier than scheduled, state media reports. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT VIETNAM OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESepa08731002 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg fronts a Fridays For Future protest at the Swedish Parliament (Riksdagen) in Stockholm, Sweden, 09 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Jessica Gow SWEDEN OUTepa08285374 Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade, President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 11 March 2020. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak is set to deliver his first Budget statement to MPs (Members of Parliament) at the House of Commons. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALLepa08949860 Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio during a debate in the Senate in Rome, Italy, 19 January 2021. Following the resignation of two ministers in Italian Prime Minister Conte’s coalition government over a dispute on spending of EU funds during the pandemic, the Italian government is on the verge of another crisis. EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO FOTIA / POOLepa08824802 Panasonic Corp. President Kazuhiro Tsuga arrives at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, 17 November 2020. Panasonic announced its transition to holding company system. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHONepa08953701 Lady Gaga prepares to sing the National Anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/Win McNamee / POOLepa08807182 Britain’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair walks through Downing Street to attend the National Service of Remembrance, on Remembrance Sunday, at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, 08 November 2020. Remembrance Sunday events are held across the country as the UK remembers and honours those who have sacrificed themselves in two world wars and other conflicts. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORESItalian economist and former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi (C) attends at the Rimini Meeting (Meeting per l’amicizia fra i popoli, or Meeting for friendship among peoples) in Rimini, Italy, 18 August 2020. EPA-EFE/PASQUALE BOVEepa08406022 Dentist Sandor Homoki, wearing a full protective suit against the coronavirus attends a patient during the first day of the re-opening of his dental clinic, following a lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, 06 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Attila Balazs HUNGARY OUTepaselect epa08976802 Iranian women pray on the tomb of Iran’s late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Khomeini’s return from exile from Paris, at his mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran, 31 January 2021. Iran will celebrate its 42nd revolution anniversary on 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREHepaselect epa08975608 Tiwa tribesmen wait to take part in Langkhun dance during the 37th All Assam Tribal Convention inn Morigaon district of Assam, India, 30 January 2021. EPA-EFE/STRepa08187092 French police officers gather at the entrance gate of the ENSOSP (French National Fire Officers Academy) where French citizens will be quarantined after their repatriation from Wuhan area, in Aix-en-Provence, near Marseille, France, 02 February 2020. Six cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been identified in France, the Health Ministry announced on 30 January. The coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, originating from Wuhan, China, has spread to all the 31 provinces of China as well as more than a dozen countries in the world. The outbreak of coronavirus has so far claimed 304 lives and infected more than 14,000 others, according to latest media reports. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis during his weekly general audience, Vatican City, 27 January 2021. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESepa08976389 Inter?s Romelu Lukaku (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Inter and Benevento Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 30 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZIepa08976131 Juventus’ players (L-R) Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between UC Sampdoria and Juventus Fc at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 30 January 2021. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNAROepa08975252 Milan’s Franck Kessie’ jubilates after scoring the 0-2 during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and AC Milan at Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, 30 January 2021. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTIepa08976165 Granit Xhaka (C back) of Arsenal in action against Victor Lindelof (C) of Manchester United during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 30 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. 