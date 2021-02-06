CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Photo StoryCDE News Views – This Day in Photos 6th February 20216th February 20215 Mins Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: 3 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa08990562 Women from feminist groups participate in a vigil for the women who have died from femicides in the country in recent months, San Jose, Costa Rica, 05 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedasepa08982006 People walking around Turin, Italy, 02 February 2021, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANOepa08989198 A sign indicates the way to an airport hotel at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 05 February 2021. The UK government is set to implement stricter measures for travellers arriving at Heathrow from Monday 15 February 2021. People arriving into Heathrow from so called ‘at risk’ countries will have to isolate in designated government hotels for up to ten days at their own cost. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAINepa08972925 People arrive at an NHS vaccination centre in Wembley in London, Britain 29 January 2021. A new vaccine developed by Janssen prevents 66% of Covid cases after a single dose according to the the Belgian company. The UK has pre-ordered 30 million doses from Janssen, but the jab is awaiting approval from the UK regulator. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALLepa08988048 Medical staff work at a COVID-19 drive-through testing centre in South Melbourne, Australia, 05 February 2021. Authorities are warning there could still be cases lurking from a Victorian hotel quarantine worker infected with the coronavirus UK variant. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTepa00777684 A Bulgarian health workers collect a hen in the village of Sanchoglet some 300 km from Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday, 21 July 2006. An outbreak of bird flu has been detected in the village of Slunchogled in the Region of Kurdzhali in South Bulgaria. The Reference Laboratory of the National Veterinary Service in Sofia confirmed that the bird flu virus killed 107 domestic fowl in the village on July 19. All 480 poultry in the village will be destroyed before the end of Thursday. In four days time it will be known whether the virus is of the H5N1 type. EPA/VASSIL DONEVepa08991003 Demonstrators gather to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. Thousands of people took part in the protest in Yangon. It was the largest street demonstration since Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BOepa08991031 A police vehicle (front) makes its way through a demonstration against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. Thousands of people took part in the protest in Yangon. It was the largest street demonstration since Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BOepa08990960 Protesters hold portrait of Coup Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during the protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. Thousands of people took part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon on 06 February. It was the largest street demonstration since Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BOepa08990983 League party leader Matteo Salvini talks during a press conference after a meeting with premier-designate Mario Draghi at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. Designated prime minister Draghi is holding consultations with Italian parties for the formation of a new government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO / POOLepa08990012 US President Joe Biden, right, and Vice President Kamala Harris are reflected in a mirror as Biden speaks about the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 05 February 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDONepa08270555 Ajax's goalkeeper Andre Onana reacts during the Dutch KNVB Cup semifinal soccer match between Utrecht and Ajax in Utrecht, the Netherlands, 04 March 2020. EPA-EFE/ANP SPORT / Ronald Bonestroo