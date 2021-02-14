CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 6 minutes

(FILE) – US President Donald J. Trump attends a rally on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021 (reissued 13 February 2021). The US Senate on 13 February 2021 voted to acquit former US president Trump in his impeachment trial held on the charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in 06 January violent attack on the US Capitol. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Defense attorney Michael van der Veen (R), along with other members of Trump’s defense team, get on the Senate subway after the conclusion of the second impeachment trial of former US President Donald J. Trump in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

epaselect epa09010743 Lead House Impeachment Manager Democratic Representative from Maryland Jamie Raskin, with other house managers, walks off the Senate floor following the impeachment trial of former US President Donald J. Trump in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2021. The US Senate on 13 February 2021 voted to acquit former US president Trump in his impeachment trial held on the charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in 06 January violent attack on the US Capitol. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

epaselect epa09009959 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives on the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former US president Trump in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2021. An impeachment trial against former US president Trump is held on the charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in 06 January violent attack on the US Capitol. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks during a debate on the state of play of the EU’s Covid-19 Vaccination Stategy during a plenary session of the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Britain’s Prime Minster Boris Johnson (L) departs his official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

French far-right political party Rassemblement National (RN) leader Marine Le Pen . EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (R) smiles as he donates 8,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zeav (L) at the North Macedonian-Serbian border crossing of Tabanovce, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

epa09011436 Two workers carry a box with 8,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) donated by Serbian President Vucic to North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zeav (C, back), at the North Macedonian-Serbian border crossing of Tabanovce, 14 February 2021. North Macedonia and Kosovo are among a number of countries in Europe that so far did not receive doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A Kosovo Albanian man casts his vote at a voting center in Pristina, Kosovo, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ultra orthodox Jewish men wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a nurse at Ichilov Medical Center in a Yeshiva at the Ultra orthodox city of Bnei Brak, Israel. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

epa09011715 Russian women opposition activists take part in a protest action in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in Moscow, Russia, 14 February 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. The Simonovsky city court decided to grant the Federal Penitentiary Service petition to replace Navalny’s three and a half year suspended sentence with a prison sentence. He was jailed on 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

epa09011449 A cleaner (R) disinfects a desk near two election workers during the Catalan regional election at a polling station set in FC Barcelona club’s auditorium in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 14 February 2021. Some 5.5 million Catalan voters are called to cast their ballot. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Margit Kuhn (R) and Herbert Szukalsky (C) of German Red Cross talk to homeless Mario (L) in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Lebanese artist Salah Tizani, 93 years-old and known as Abou Salim, gets the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Rafic Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 February 2021. Twenty-eigth thousand doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived to Lebanon on 13 February. The first doses will go to the elderly and the workers in the medical field. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

epa09000339 Margit Kuhn (2-L) and Herbert Szukalsky (3-L) of German Red Cross talk to a homeless person that sits, wrapped in blankets, at a bus stop in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

epa09000347 Margit Kuhn (R) and Herbert Szukalsky (L) of German Red Cross dispense hot tea to a homeless person in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Due to extreme weather conditions, bringing snowfall, frost and lowest temperatures, the German Red Cross (DRK), added another eight additional vehicles to its warming bus operation in Berlin. A total of nine buses transport teams of Red Cross volunteers to known sleeping places of homeless persons. During their nightly tour, the Red Cross helpers dispense warm tea, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats and warming clothes to homeless persons or organise overnight accommodations and the lift. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

People arrive at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of a graffiti showing a coronavirus related scene on a wall in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

People kiss on a street during a snowfall at Three Station Square in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epa09009316 Employees prepare bags of Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 04 February 2021 (issued 13 February 2021). Due the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic the Hotel Sacher offers a free delivery option in February 2021 to order the Sachertorte, found by Franz Sacher in 1832, in Vienna for the Valentine’s Day on 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epa09009306 Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery are seen at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 04 February 2021 (issued 13 February 2021). Due the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic the Hotel Sacher offers a free delivery option in February 2021 to order the Sachertorte, found by Franz Sacher in 1832, in Vienna for the Valentine’s Day on 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epa09011086 Excavators remove mud following a landslide covering Joban Expressway in the aftermath of a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, 14 February 2021. At least 120 people were injured in the earthquake that hit northern Japan on 13 February 2021. Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) reported no damage at the Fukushima Daiichi and Fukushima Daini nuclear power plants. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Parts of a wall are seen on the ground after a strong earthquake hit northeastern Japan, in Fukushima city, northeastern Japan, late 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

A view of a statue of George Washington and the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

epa09011320 Owners posing with a 1966 Triumph GT6 during a vintage car rally on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, in Kolkata, eastern India, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A landslide covering the Ebisu circuit in the aftermath of a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, 14 February 2021. On 13 February 2021 late evening, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 jolted northeastern Japan off the coast of Fukushima prefecture injuring more than 100 people. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

epa09011423 The Frecce Tricolori acrobatic team performs before the men’s Downhill race of the Alpine Skiing World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo,â?? Italy, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epa09011532 Ice on the Fountain of the Naiads in Republic square in Rome, Italy, 14 February 2021, on Valentine’s Day. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

The West Front of the US Capitol is seen at sunset in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A Russian woman opposition activist takes part in a protest action in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in Moscow, Russia, 14 February 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. The Simonovsky city court decided to grant the Federal Penitentiary Service petition to replace Navalny’s three and a half year suspended sentence with a prison sentence. He was jailed on 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

