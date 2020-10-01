CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
EPA-EFE/MARIO TADDEO EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin EPA-EFE/Alexander Hassenstein / EPA-EFE/Alex Livesey EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA file photo EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. EPA-EFE/JACEK SZYDLOWSKI POLAND OUT Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland. EPA-EFE/Photocall Ireland / POOL Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) is photographed as he departs following a political cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain, 30 September 2020. Prime Minister Johnson delivered a statement to media updating the UK response to coronavirus. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven EPA-EFE/ALI LORESTANI/TT Union Flags on the window of a shop in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL European Council President Charles Michel wears a facemask as he awaits the arrival of Croatia’s Prime Minister ahead of a bi-lateral meeting on the first day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL (FILE) – The head of the British Army General Sir Nicholas Carter . EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN epa08708431 Australian Cardinal George Pell, released from prison after being cleared of pedophilia charges, upon his arrival at Fiumicino airport, near Rome, Italy, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Redazione Telenews Australian Cardinal George Pell (R) arrives at his residence in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI file photo EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Photo by Alex Azabache on Pexels.com The colors of the Italian flag are projected onto the Colosseum, during Phase 2 of the emergency Covid-19 plan, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI A person walks past a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, 01 October 2020. Japan Exchange Group Inc. announced it stopped tradings for the entire day due to a system failure. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON epa08711025 The emptied Tokyo Stock Exchange after a system failure, which caused its closure, in Tokyo, Japan, 01 October 2020. Japan Exchange Group Inc. announced it stopped tradings for the entire day due to a system failure. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON The KLM logo is seen on the tail fin of a Boeing 777 passenger jet landing at the Changi Airport in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON View of a graffitti supporting former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ A passenger arrives at Naples’ International Airport Capodichino, in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO A man holding a child wears a protective face mask at government test center in Kolkata, Eastern India. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY Photo by Egor Kamelev on Pexels.com epa08708571 A visitor wears a face mask at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 30 September 2020. Visitors to the museum are now obliged to wear a face mask amid an increase in Covid-19 cases and a tightening of coronavirus measures in the country. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL
