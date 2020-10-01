Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, News

CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

4 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

  • EPA-EFE/MARIO TADDEO
  • EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin
  • EPA-EFE/Alexander Hassenstein /
  • EPA-EFE/Alex Livesey
  • EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
  • file photo EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
  • Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. EPA-EFE/JACEK SZYDLOWSKI POLAND OUT
  • Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland. EPA-EFE/Photocall Ireland / POOL
  • Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) is photographed as he departs following a political cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain, 30 September 2020. Prime Minister Johnson delivered a statement to media updating the UK response to coronavirus. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
  • Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven EPA-EFE/ALI LORESTANI/TT
  • Union Flags on the window of a shop in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
  • European Council President Charles Michel wears a facemask as he awaits the arrival of Croatia’s Prime Minister ahead of a bi-lateral meeting on the first day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL
  • (FILE) – The head of the British Army General Sir Nicholas Carter . EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
  • epa08708431 Australian Cardinal George Pell, released from prison after being cleared of pedophilia charges, upon his arrival at Fiumicino airport, near Rome, Italy, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Redazione Telenews
  • Australian Cardinal George Pell (R) arrives at his residence in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
  • file photo EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
  • Photo by Alex Azabache on Pexels.com
  • The colors of the Italian flag are projected onto the Colosseum, during Phase 2 of the emergency Covid-19 plan, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
  • A person walks past a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, 01 October 2020. Japan Exchange Group Inc. announced it stopped tradings for the entire day due to a system failure. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
  • epa08711025 The emptied Tokyo Stock Exchange after a system failure, which caused its closure, in Tokyo, Japan, 01 October 2020. Japan Exchange Group Inc. announced it stopped tradings for the entire day due to a system failure. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
  • The KLM logo is seen on the tail fin of a Boeing 777 passenger jet landing at the Changi Airport in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
  • View of a graffitti supporting former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
  • A passenger arrives at Naples’ International Airport Capodichino, in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
  • A man holding a child wears a protective face mask at government test center in Kolkata, Eastern India. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
  • Photo by Egor Kamelev on Pexels.com
  • epa08708571 A visitor wears a face mask at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 30 September 2020. Visitors to the museum are now obliged to wear a face mask amid an increase in Covid-19 cases and a tightening of coronavirus measures in the country. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL
