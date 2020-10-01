CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

Britain report slight fall in new Covid-19 cases Britain on Thursday reported 6,914 new COVID-19 cases, a slight fall from the previous two days whe...

FDA widens U.S. safety inquiry into AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has broadened its investigation of a serious illness in Astra...

US presidential debate commission to adopt new rules in wake of ‘disgraceful’ first round U.S. presidential debate organizers vowed on Wednesday to change the rules to rein in unruly behavi...

U.S. won’t hesitate to protect soldiers in Iraq The United States will not hesitate to act to protect its personnel in Iraq, where it considers Ira...

Photo Story: Dutch carnival association going ahead with plans Members of the local carnival association 'De Flierefluiters' (lit. The Flute whistlers) are workin...

Greece and Turkey set up ‘hotline’ to defuse dispute – NATO Greece and Turkey have set up a mechanism to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean,...

UK factories grow for fourth month, job losses slow British factory activity grew for a fourth month in a row in September, though more slowly than in ...

German unemployment falls further, fewer people on short-time work The number of jobless people in Germany fell for the third month in a row in September, data showed...

Cyprus demands sanctions on Turkey as EU summit stalls on Belarus Cyprus defied pressure to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus at a leaders' summit on Thurs...

UK removes Turkey and Poland from safe travel list Travellers arriving in England from Turkey and Poland will have to self-isolate for 14 days from ea...

France says needs new pandemic business insurance law France will need a law requiring insurers to offer businesses coverage for losses linked to future ...

Spain’s factory activity picks up in Sept after August dip Spanish factory activity expanded slightly in September, a survey showed on Thursday, having shrunk...

Italy August jobless rate edges down to 9.7% as labour market recovers from Covid lockdown Italy's unemployment rate fell marginally to 9.7% in August and 83.000 jobs were created from the m...

Australian job vacancies surge in the three months to August Australian job vacancies surged in the three months to August, official data showed on Thursday, as...

Malta: Nexia BT banned as Corporate Advisor The Malta Stock Exchange has cancelled the status of Nexia BT Advisory Services Limited as a Corpor...

South Africa to reopen borders South Africa will reopen its borders to all African countries from today while barring tourists fro...

Plastic straws and cotton buds banned in England from today A delayed ban stopping businesses from handing out plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds to cust...

Immune differences seen in children with inflammatory syndrome after COVID-19 A new study may shed light on why some youngsters develop the rare and dangerous multisystem inflam...