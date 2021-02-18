CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis . EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

epa09020689 Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia speaks during a news conference with his Armenian counterpart (not pictured) in Tbilisi, Georgia, 03 March 2020 (reissued 18 February 2021). Georgia’s Prime Minister Gakharia announced his resignation on 18 February 2021 over a court order to arrest opposition leader Melia. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban . EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia (L) speaks during a parliamentary hearing at the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

epa09017866 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army shows Iranian (R) and Russian soldiers during the second day of joint military exercise in the India ocean, Iran, 17 February 2021. Iran and Russian has started a joint military drill in the India ocean on 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa09017853 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army shows Iranian and Russian soldiers during the second day of joint military exercise in the India ocean, Iran, 17 February 2021. Iran and Russian has started a joint military drill in the India ocean on 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Belarusian journalists working for the Polish television channel Belsat Katerina Bakhvalova (Andreeva) (R) and Daria Chultsova (L) inside a cage before the start of a trial in Minsk, Belarus, 18 February 2021. Both journalists were detained in November 2020, when they were reporting on anti-government protests. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

People stage a picket to support the part of Belarusian society, who oppose the results of the Belarus Presidential elections, in front of the Belarus embassy in Riga, Latvia. EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

epa08931575 Nurses walk past a banner at the COVID-19 red zone at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, 11 January 2021. Zimbabwe could receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021, through an initiative led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) known as Covax. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

An operator at work with test tubes and tests for Covid19 in the laboratory of the clinical biochemistry and microbiology department of the Colli Hospital in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

A traveler reflected on a surface pushes his luggage while walking in the arrivals hall at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

A schoolgirl wearing a facemask stands in a class during an open-day at the Dairy Farm primary school in Agege district of Lagos, Nigeria. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

People going up the escalator behind a sign reading ‘Vaccination against COVID-19 is carried out here’ at the Columbus shopping mall in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City scores his team’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa09014609 Giant donuts and other sweets in the Museum of Happiness and Illusion – Be Happy! Museum, located in the Reduta Shopping Center in Warsaw, Poland, 15 February 2021. On the area of 800 sqm, there are facilities next to which social media enthusiasts can take photos for sites like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. EPA-EFE/ALBERT ZAWADA POLAND OUT

epa09014610 Museum of Happiness and Illusion – Be Happy! Museum, located in the Reduta Shopping Center in Warsaw, Poland, 15 February 2021. On the area of 800 sqm, there are facilities next to which social media enthusiasts can take photos for sites like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. EPA-EFE/ALBERT ZAWADA POLAND OUT

Aerial view of the Dam square in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

The headquarters of Barclays bank in Canary Wharf in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/TAL COHEN

