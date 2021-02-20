CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09024527 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a virtual event hosted by the Munich Security Conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA on 19 February 2021. In his remarks, President Biden stressed the United States’ commitment to NATO after four years of the Trump administration undermining the alliance. EPA-EFE/Anna Moneymaker / POOL

epa09019294 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) attends a handover ceremony the child armour of Sigismund II Augustus on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Visegrad Cooperation in Krakow, southern Poland, 17 February 2021. The Hungarian government has decided that the Hungarian National Museum will gift the child armour of Sigismund II Augustus to the Polish for free. The armour was previously believed to have belonged to Louis II of Hungary. EPA-EFE/Art Service 2 POLAND OUT

epa09023229 Dutch Justice and Security Mnister Ferdinand Grapperhaus during the plenary session in The Hague, The Netherlands, February 19, 2021. The Senate is meeting to discuss the emergency law with which the curfew must now be regulated. At the same time, the State appeals against Virus Truth in the case about the legal basis of that law. EPA-EFE/Phil nijhuis

epa09024445 A handout photo made available by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) shows President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (screen) speaking during the Munich Security Conference 2021 Special Edition, in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 19 February 2021. International decision-makers discussed international security policy in a live broadcast during the MSC Special Edition. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 57th Munich Security Conference was postponed to a later date in 2021. EPA-EFE/MUELLER / MSC / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa09024614 A handout photo made available by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (on screen) speaking during the Munich Security Conference 2021 Special Edition, in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 19 February 2021. Some international decision-makers discuss on international security policy in a live broadcast during the MSC Special Edition. Due to the pandemic, the 57th Munich Security Conference is postponed at a later date in 2021. EPA-EFE/MUELLER / MSC / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa09018394 Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting with members of the government, via teleconference call, in Moscow, Russia, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DMITRY ASTAKHOV / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

epa09019441 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

epa03619205 Argentinian Cardinal Jeorge Mario Bergoglio (C), Arcibishop of Buenos Aires, leaves the Synod Hall after the last Congregation, Vatican City, 11 March 2013. Cardinals meeting at the Vatican on 11 March 2013 wrapped up their preparatory meetings ahead of the conclave that will elect a new Pope tasked with shaking up the Catholic Church’s scandal-tainted administration and revitalizing its global appeal. EPA/CIRO FUSCO

epa09024448 A handout photo made available by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) shows French President Emmanuel Macron (screen) speaking during the Munich Security Conference 2021 Special Edition, in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 19 February 2021. International decision-makers discussed international security policy in a live broadcast during the MSC Special Edition. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 57th Munich Security Conference was postponed to a later date in 2021. EPA-EFE/MUELLER / MSC / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa09025532 Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the trophy after winning the women’s singles final against Jennifer Brady of the United States on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 20 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa09020452 Seiko Hashimoto (C), president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee, speaks as committee’s vice president Toshiaki Endo (L) and honorary president Fujio Mitarai (R) listen during the committee’s Executive Board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 18 February 2021. Hashimoto replaces Yoshiro Mori who was forced to resign previous week after making sexist remarks. EPA-EFE/Yuichi Yamazaki / POOL

epa09023174 Police outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, Britain, 19 February 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip has spent a third night at hospital where he was admitted as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epaselect epa09016479 A pedestrian walks past a NHS tribute mural in Soho, London, Britain, 16 February 2021. The UK government is preparing to announce the lifting of third UK lockdown. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to deliver a speech 22 February to outline the easing of lockdown restrictions. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa08234241 People wearing face masks walk with portable medical equipment outside the Codogno Civic Hospital, where the Emergency Room has been closed as a precautionary measure, near Lodi, northern Italy, 21 February 2020. Six people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy, all in the region of Lombardy, authorities said on 21 February. Residents of Codogno have been advised by regional authorities to stay at home as a protective measure and avoid all social contact. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO MAULE

epa09014069 People wait to receive a shot of the first dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a new vaccination center in Athens, Greece, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

epa08963976 A medical worker in protective prepares a dose of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, 25 January 2021. Serbia began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign with elderly people and medical workers on 24 December 2020, proceeding to members of the general public. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

epa00938336 Sanitary workers inoculate a goose against bird flu, caused by a virus H5N1 at a farm in a village of Fedoskino, Moscow region, on Wednesday 21 February 2007. Eight cases of bird flu have been registered in the Moscow region according to the latest report from Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor. EPA/STRINGER

epa09017799 (FILE) – The Airbus A320neo aircraft taxis after landing from its first flight from the airport of Toulouse-Blagnac, southern France, 25 September 2014 (reissued 17 February 2021). Airbus will publish its financial year 2020 results on 18 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

epa02996107 The logo of the company Nord Stream is fixed to the landing station of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream in Lubmin near Greifswald, Germany, 08 November 2011. The Baltic Sea pipeline between Germany and Russia goes into operation today. In an symbolic act Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel will open the gas tap. EPA/STEFAN SAUER

