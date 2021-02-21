CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Photo StoryCDE News Views – This Day in Photos 21st February 202121st February 20215 Mins Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: 3 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. A ballot paper for the presidential election run-off at a polling station in Niamey, Niger 21 February 2021. More than seven million are registered to vote in the presidential and legislative elections in one of the world’s poorest nations with Mohamed Bazoum vying against Mahamane Ousmane for the presidency in the second round of voting. EPA-EFE/SOULEYMANE AG ANARAepa09027422 The Danish / German border at Mollehus closed on 21 February 2021. The closing happened after restrictions have been introduced in Flensburg due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in the city. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker DENMARK OUTHeavy fog covers the landscape around the Castle of Somosko, near Salgotarjan, Hungary, 20 February 2021 (issued on 21 February 2021). EPA-EFE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT A handout satellite photo dated 18 February 2021 and made available 19 February 2021 by European Space Agency, ESA, showing Italy’s Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupting twice in less than 48 hours, spewing a fountain of lava and ash into the sky. This image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, and has been processed using the mission’s shortwave-infrared band to show the lava flow in bright red. EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES A lava stream runs down the slopes as Mount Etna volcano erupts, as seen from Milo, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino A supporter of Aung San Suu Kyi display a three-finger salute cardboard sign during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. At least three people died as mass protests and resistances grow against the military coup across the country despite reports of increasing use of force by security forces and mass arrests of anti-coup activists. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BOCatholic nuns display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. At least three people died as mass protests and resistances grow against the military coup across the country despite reports of increasing use of force by security forces and mass arrests of anti-coup activists. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BOA police officer stands guard behind barricades blocked in front of Yangon City Hall near Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. At least three people died as mass protests and resistances grow against the military coup across the country despite reports of increasing use of force by security forces and mass arrests of anti-coup activists. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO Catholic supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. At least three people died as mass protests and resistances grow against the military coup across the country despite reports of increasing use of force by security forces and mass arrests of anti-coup activists. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO Demonstrators display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. At least three people died as mass protests and resistances grow against the military coup across the country despite reports of increasing use of force by security forces and mass arrests of anti-coup activists. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BOPeople walk and cycle on the ‘Promenade des Anglais’ during the lockdown in Nice, France. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER EPA-EFE/STRINGER Players of Montenegro celebrate winning the Men’s semi final match Hungary vs Montenegro at the Waterpolo European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, 21 January 2016. EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVICProtesters riot during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, 20 February 2021. Riots happened in several Spanish cities after Hasel was sentenced to a nine-months in jail sentence after he was found him guilty of glorifying terrorism and insulting the crown and state institutions. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIRA protester throws a bottle in a riot during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Pamplona, northern Spain, 20 February 2021. Riots happened in several Spanish cities after Hasel was sentenced to a nine-months in jail sentence after he was found him guilty of glorifying terrorism and insulting the crown and state institutions. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES