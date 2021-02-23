CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

A picture dated 13 September 2007 shows Gazprom welders work at the pipe during the reconstruction works on the pipeline Middle Asia – Center in Alexandrov Gai village at the border between Kazakhstan and Russia. On 23 January 2008 the European Commission will release detailed plans on how member states will reach the EU’s overall target of cutting the bloc’s carbon dioxide emissions by 20 per cent by the year 2020. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

United Nations and Congo Armed Forces soldiers secure a road near the scene of an attack on the edge of the Virunga National Park where Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo and two others were killed, in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 22 February 2021. According to the Italian Foreign Ministry, the Italian Ambassador to the DR Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a security member were killed in an apparent attack on a UN convoy near Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. A statement by the World Food Programme (WFP) said that a WFP driver was also among the dead. EPA-EFE/STR

Students gather to protest against isolation and precariousness at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Brussels, Belgium, 22 February 2021. The students are asking, among other things, for the reopening of audiences, the resumption of extra-curricular activities, the resumption of sport, free psychological support, or a COVID-19 grant. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

(L-R) The artworks ‘Mao,’ ‘Mao Wallpaper,’ ‘Hammer And Sickle’ and ‘Ladies And Gentlemen (Wilhelmina Ross)’ by US artist Andy Warhol are on display at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany, 22 February 2021. The large-scale exhibition, titled ‘Andy Warhol Now,’ with more than 100 works in a variety of artistic media is a collaboration between Cologne’s Museum Ludwig and London’s Tate Modern and and runs in Cologne until 13 June 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Activists dressed as zombies participate in an an Extinction Rebellion environmental protest inside the grounds of Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Australia, 23 February 2021. The Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as zombies in a plan to engage in ‘civil disobedience’ in an attempt to disrupt the first day of parliamentary proceedings. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police and forensics officers work at the scene of a knife attack in Milan, Italy, 23 February 2021. A Filipino national was killed by police after he had reportedly attacked passers-by with a large knife. EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

El Chapo’s wife Emma Coronel Aispuro arrives for the continuation of the trial of her husband Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman at United States Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 11 February 2019 (Reissued 22 February 2021). Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, was arrested in relation to her alleged role in the trafficking and distribution of drugs in the US. EPA-EFE/JOHN TAGGART

A handout photo made available by NASA shows Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard NASA?s Perseverance rover, images its calibration target for the first time since the rover landed on Mars on 18 February 2021 (Isuued on 22 February 2021). The target is used as a reference marker so scientists can adjust the colors and settings on the cameras. A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. EPA-EFE/NASA/JPL-Caltech HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...