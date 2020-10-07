CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
US President Donald J. Trump gestures after returning to the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/KEN CEDENO / POOL Michael Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, attends the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Kiyoshi Ota / POOL Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, and Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, USA, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Graeme Jennings / POOL Pier Carlo Padoan. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV Russian President and Armed Forces Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin . EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM epa08726260 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs his official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 07 October 2020. Johnson will attend Prime Minster Questions at Parliament amid reports of increased lockdown in part of the UK EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG epa08006137 Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in London, Britain, 18 November 2019. All party leaders are pitching their business policy to Britain’s business community. Britons go the polls 12 December in a general election. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN epa07969120 Rescued migrants arrive aboard ‘Alan Kurdi’ rescue vessel at the port of Taranto, southern Italy, 03 November 2019. The 88 migrants have been rescued in recents days by ‘Alan Kurdi’ rescue vessel. EPA-EFE/RENATO INGENITO Opposition supporters during a protest against the parliamentary election results at the central square of Ala-Too in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO epa08723241 People protest against the results of parliamentary elections at the presidential administration in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 06 October 2020. Protesters have said that the 04 October parliamentary election was rigged. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO A woman wering a protective face mask walks in front of an electronic panel displaying US dollar and euro currency symbols at an exchange office in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV A commuter protected with a facial mask walks past a mural of Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ at THE Atocha metro station in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL Two women walk through the main hall of the Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Mariscal Woman wearing face masks walk in a park in Sofia, Bulgaria. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV An Indian woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural in Bangalore, India. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV file photo EPA-EFE/WU HONG file photo EPA-EFE/WU HONG Ampoules of the antiviral drug Remdesivir for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on display at the University hospital in Essen, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH Activists put protective suits on sculptures depicting the young founders of Ukrainian capital to express respect and gratitude to doctors and medical workers fighting the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Ukraine and around of the world, downtown Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO A graffiti reading partially ‘Corona’ in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER epa08723931 Visitors look at Goya’s painting ‘Retrato de la marquesa de Santa Cruz’ (Portrait of the Marquise of Santa Cruz) at the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum, in Bilbao, Spain 06 October 2020. The portrait is part of the exhibition ‘Masterpieces from the Valdes Collection’ that gathers 79 pieces from the Gothic era to the 20th century, including artists like El Greco, Ribera EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G. file photo EPA-EFE/Jeroen Hoekendijk
