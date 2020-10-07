CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

In Italy, fears of links between schools opening and surge in cases proved unfounded Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday that fears the reopening of Italy's schools las...

Prosecutors investigating Juventus players for breaching Covid-19 quarantine rules The Turin health authority has reported several Juventus players to prosecutors for breaching COVID...

Trump has no Covid-19 symptoms and is stable – White House doctors U.S. President Donald Trump has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, with a physical exa...

French doctors raise alarm on delay of cancer screenings due to coronavirus French doctors and volunteers across the country have sounded the alarm over the dangers of delayin...

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Scotland barred from selling alcohol indoors Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Scotland are being barred from selling alcohol indoors for more than...

Libya’s Mosques to reopen on Friday Libya's General Authority of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said mosques "will reopen for all prayers st...

German FA HQ searched on suspicion of tax evasion Frankfurt prosecutors said on Wednesday that the headquarters of the German Football Association&nb...

Fake death insurance fraud leads to six arrests in Palermo Italian police on Wednesday arrested six people in Palermo on charges of filing bogus life insuranc...

UK watchdog bans Bitcoin-based products for retail investors Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it would ban the sale to retail investors of products ...

German industrial output falls unexpectedly in August German industrial output edged down unexpectedly in August, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting th...

New wave of coronavirus hobbles Madrid’s hospitality sector Madrid’s hospitality sector says it is struggling due to restrictions on opening hours and capacity...

The big questions of the work-from-home era As the world convulses in crisis, and tens of millions of us dig in for the long haul of working f...

Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism Japan Airlines wants to create a low-cost carrier network with three of its discount carriers to ta...

More than half of Paris’ poorest residents have Covid, new survey finds More than half of the Paris region's poorest residents, notably migrants, have been infected with t...

France’s AccorInvest in debt-restructuring talks French hotel real estate group AccorInvest is in talks with its banks over a possible restructuring...

Malta: Delia challenges Azzopardi to resign if no inappropriate links with Fenech emerge Former Partit Nazzjonalista leader Adrian Delia has challenged fellow MP Jason Azzopardi to resign ...

UK house prices rise at fastest annual pace since 2016: Halifax British house prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace since June 2016 in the latest sign ...

Viennese can vote for ‘Beer’ in Sunday’s municipal elections Marco Pogo, singer of Austrian punk rock band Turbobier and leader of the BIER - Bierpartei Oesterr...