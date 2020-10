CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

Social Democrats set to win Vienna’s municipality The Social Democrats are set to expand their power in the city of Vienna, while the far-right suffe...

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of breaching fray ceasefire Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians, and A...

Trump declares himself immune after recovery from Coronavirus U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is fully recovered from COVID-19 and will not be a tr...

EU’s Dombrovskis tells US to withdraw tariffs The European Union's new trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis has told the U.S. to withdraw tariffs on mo...

Australia Victoria’s State of Emergency and Disaster extend by four weeks Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that he has extended the State of Emergency and the ...

Third of Tunisia’s business threatened with bankruptcy The coronavirus pandemic has plunged Tunisia into an economic crisis that has cost tens of thousand...

Berlin faces curfew for first time in 70 years Faced with a worrying increase in coronavirus infections, large German cities including Berlin are ...

Pakistani renowned scholar killed in Karachi The targeted killing of noted religious scholar and administrator of Jamia Farooqia, Karachi, Maula...

Over 1,000 migrants land in 485 boats in Spain’s Canary Islands in past 24 hours Spain's Canary Islands saw the largest number of migrant arrivals since 2006 in the past 48 ho...

Queen stops ‘selling’ of Prince Andrew postcards The Queen has reportedly stopped selling postcards featuring Prince Andrew to tourists. Staff at...

Lithuanians vote in first round of elections Lithuanians headed to the polls on Sunday for the first round of parliamentary elections, with the ...

Turkish Cypriots vote in delayed Presidential elections Turkish Cypriots are voting for a new president tasked with overcoming their deep political chasms ...

Belarus president visits political opponents in prison Belarus' president visited a prison to talk to opposition activists, who have been jailed for chall...

Co-pilot dies in Rally in Agrigento A fatal accident took place at the Rally Valle del Sosio in the Agrigento area, in Sicily. One ...

Huawei finding difficulty to counter US sanctions Chinese telecom giant Huawei is finding it harder to counter U.S. sanctions designed to choke off i...

Libya’s NOC lifts force majeure on Sharara oilfield Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it was lifting force majeure on Sharara oilfield from S...

Johnson set to announce three-tier lockdown system for UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coron...

Greta Thunberg urge voters to support Joe Biden Teen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg on Saturday showed support for Democrat Joe Biden, urgin...